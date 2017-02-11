Sports Listen

No. 23 Arizona State women edge Washington State

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 12:27 am < a min read
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sophie Brunner’s putback gave No. 23 Arizona State the lead and Sabrina Haines added four points in the final 1:10 to lift the Sun Devils to a 61-58 victory over Washington State on Friday night.

After Haines scored on a floater for ASU (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), Maria Kostourkova made two free throws for WSU’s only points in the final 4½ minutes before Haines sank two free throws. The Cougars (10-14, 5-8) had a couple chances in the final seconds, but missed two jumpers.

Haines scored a season-high 17 points. She and Brunner, who finished with eight, combined for all of ASU’s 16 fourth-quarter points. Quinn Dornstauder added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Robbi Ryan 10 points.

Alexys Swedlund scored 14 points for WSU.

WSU led by nine early in the second quarter. ASU took its first lead early in the second half and never led by more than three.

Sports News
