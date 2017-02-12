No. 25 SMU snaps No. 11 Cincinnati’s 15-game win streak

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Emelogu hit two 3-pointers and made the tiebreaking free throw in the game-deciding 15-0 run for No. 25 SMU, which beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51 on Sunday to end the Bearcats’ 15-game winning streak.

The big spurt for the Mustangs (22-4, 12-1 American) came after Cincinnati had scored 12 in a row in a 2 1/2-minute span soon after halftime to regain the lead.

SMU, finishing its first week this season as a ranked team, has won 18 of its last 19 games. The only loss in that span, and since November, was 66-64 at Cincinnati on Jan. 12.

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye had 18 points to lead SMU while Sterling Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shake Milton and Emelogu each had 11 points.

Jacob Evans had 15 points to lead Cincinnati (22-3, 11-1), while Kevin Johnson had 13 and Kyle Washington 11. Gary Clark had 12 rebounds.