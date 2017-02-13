Sports Listen

No. 3 Kansas rallies to beat No. 9 West Virginia 84-80 in OT

By DAVE SKRETTA February 13, 2017 11:51 pm < a min read
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III had 24 points, including two free throws to cap a frantic comeback from 14 down in the final three minutes of regulation, and No. 3 Kansas stunned No. 9 West Virginia 84-80 in overtime Monday night to assume control of the Big 12 race.

Devonte Graham added 18 points, hitting two of his five 3-pointers in the extra period, and Josh Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2) avenged a loss in Morgantown while extending their lead over fourth-ranked Baylor to two games in the league standings.

Esa Ahmad scored 20 points and Tarik Phillip had 18 for the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5), who appeared to have the game locked up when they led 64-50 with 2:58 left in the second half.

Kansas answered with some more Allen Fieldhouse magic.

Sports News
