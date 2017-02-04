No. 6 Louisville beats Boston College 90-67

BOSTON (AP) — Deng Adel scored a career-high 19 points, and Donovan Mitchell also had 19 on Saturday as No. 6 Louisville coasted to a 90-67 victory over Boston College, the Cardinals’ seventh win in eight games.
Mangok Mathiang scored 16 points and Ray Spalding and Jaylen Johnson had seven rebounds apiece for the Cardinals (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville’s last four wins have come by an average of 33 points.
Ky Bowman scored 18 points and added five rebounds for BC (9-15, 2-9). The Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 games — this one with Celtics Isaiah Thomas and former Louisville star Terry Rozier sitting courtside.
Louisville scored the first 10 points of the game but still led just 39-30 at the half. In the second, the Cardinals scored 11 straight points to turn a 50-40 lead into a blowout.
The Cardinals were playing without starting point guard Quentin Snider, who strained a hip flexor on Jan. 14, and backup Tony Hicks, who broke a bone in his right hand 10 days later. Former walk-on David Levitch had three assists and one turnover, scoring three points on 1-for-7 shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: Since losing to No. 10 Florida State on Jan. 21, the Cardinals have won three in a row heading into their matchup with No. 9 Virginia on Monday.
Boston College: With Pittsburgh’s loss to No. 21 Duke, the Eagles remain one game out of the ACC cellar.
UP NEXT
Louisville: at No. 9 Virginia on Monday.
Boston College: vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
___
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.