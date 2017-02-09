No. 6 South Carolina powers past Auburn 60-41

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 17 points, Alaina Coates added 16 and No. 6 South Carolina used its power-post duo to blow past Auburn 60-41 in a final tune up Thursday night before attempting to stop No. 1 UConn’s NCAA record winning streak.

The Gamecocks (21-2, 11-1 Southeastern) won their seventh straight over Auburn (15-10, 5-6) and third in a row since Tennessee ended their 30-game home winning streak with a 76-74 victory in their last contest at the Colonial Life Arena.

This will get considerably tougher for South Carolina come Monday night as they try and bring an end to the Huskies’ remarkable three-year run of perfection. Should the Huskies do what’s expected — beating SMU on Saturday — the Gamecocks will either be UConn’s 100th victim or stop the streak at 99.

The 6-foot-5 Wilson and 6-4 Coates combined to go 15-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds. They also anchored a South Carolina defense that held Auburn, which came in averaging 65 points a game this season, to their lowest point total this year.

Katie Frerkinig led the Tigers with 14 points.

Kaela Davis had 11 points off three 3-pointers for South Carolina.

THE BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers tried to do what they attempted last month at Auburn in facing the Gamecocks — pack up the middle. But while the Tigers backed off to guard the perimeter as Davis hit five of South Carolina’s 14 3-pointers in a 73-47 blowout, this time Auburn dug in even more. Several times, they had three players across the back line and the other two just a couple of feet in front to prevent entry passes to Wilson and Coates. The result was largely the same: South Carolina built a 12-point lead over Auburn last month and was up 29-16 this time around.

South Carolina: There was nothing fancy in this one as the Gamecocks got out with a victory and little other drama in their final contest before traveling up to No. 1 UConn for a landmark showdown with the Huskies where they’ll be looking to end that program’s NCAA record win streak.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to face Georgia on Sunday.

South Carolina travels to play No. 1 UConn on Monday night, potentially the Huskies’ 100th straight win

