No. 7 Notre Dame rallies past No. 21 Syracuse, 85-80

By JOHN KEKIS February 19, 2017 7:30 pm < a min read
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brianna Turner scored a career-high 31 points, Marina Mabrey added 22, and No. 7 Notre Dame rallied past No. 21 Syracuse, 85-80 on Sunday.

Syracuse (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won 18 straight games at home, and even though the Orange set a school attendance record of 11,021 for the big game, the Irish had too much at the end.

Notre Dame (24-3, 12-1 ACC), which has beaten Syracuse 16 straight times, survived a near-upset at Clemson on Thursday night, prevailing 84-80, and entered the game in sole possession of first place in the conference as it chases its fourth straight outright regular-season title.

Leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, averaging 15.1, finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists for the Irish.

Brittney Sykes and Alexis Peterson each had 19 points, and Briana Day and Gabby Cooper each had 18 for Syracuse. Peterson matched her career high with 14 assists.

Paced by Turner, who only missed one of her 14 shots, Notre Dame started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to gain its first lead and held on.

Sports News
