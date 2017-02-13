Sports Listen

No. 8 Louisville outlasts Syracuse in overtime, 76-72

By MARK FRANK February 13, 2017 9:40 pm < a min read
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — No. 8 Louisville scored 10 consecutive points in overtime, including five straight by Anas Mahmoud, to outlast Syracuse 76-72 on Monday night.

John Gillon sent the game to overtime on a 3-pointer for Syracuse with 40 seconds to go in regulation that tied the score at 58. The Orange took a 63-61 lead on two free throws by Andrew White, but Louisville scored the next 10 points to take control and hold on.

Tyler Roberson went to the line for two shots that would have tied the game at 74 with 2.7 seconds to go in overtime but he missed both.

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points, including 13 in the second half, and Quentin Snider added 14 to lead Louisville (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Mahmoud had 12.

Sports News
