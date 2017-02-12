No. 9 Oregon State defeats No. 15 UCLA 68-61

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kobie Orum and Mikayla Pivec each scored 12 points and No. 9 Oregon State rebounded from a loss to unranked USC on Friday with a 68-61 victory over No. 15 UCLA on Sunday.

Sydney Wiese had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Oregon State (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12). With her second assist of the game, Wiese set the school record for career helpers, moving past Leilani Estavan’s 577 for the Beavers.

Kennedy Burke had 18 points while Monique Billings added 17 for UCLA (18-7, 9-5), which was hurt when it lost top scorer Jordin Canada to injury late in the first half.

After a close three quarters, Oregon State pushed its lead to 56-48 on Gabriella Hanson’s 3-pointer. Breanna Brown’s layup kept the Beavers out front 59-50 with 3:10 left.

Pivec’s 3-pointer made it 62-50 and UCLA couldn’t catch up.

Canada was knocked to the floor on the Bruins’ end and appeared to hit her head. She stayed prone on the court for several moments before being helped to the locker room by a trainer. She leads the Bruins with an average of 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Beavers fell at home Friday night to the Trojans, 70-50. It snapped a 15-game winning streak at Gill Coliseum.

The Bruins lost 84-75 on the road to unranked Oregon on Friday. UCLA has lost three of its last four games as the Pac-12 race heats up.

Oregon State started the day even with No. 10 Washington and No. 8 Stanford in the conference standings with two losses. But the Beavers beat Washington 73-70 at Gill on Jan. 1, then defeated Stanford 72-69 in double overtime on Jan. 8. It was Oregon State’s first victory at Maples Pavilion.

The Bruins beat Oregon State earlier this season, 66-56 at Pauley Pavilion.

Oregon State pulled ahead 15-12 at the first quarter buzzer on a layup from Pivec. Wiese made a 3-pointer that stretched the Beavers’ lead to 22-14.

The Bruins made up some ground before the end of the half, pulling within 26-23 on Kari Korver’s 3. Oregon State led 31-27 at the break after Canada left the game. Canada was replaced in the starting lineup with Nicole Kornet for the second half.

UCLA’s Monique Billings led all scorers with 10 at the break.

The Bruins knotted the game at 40 on Paulina Hersler’s 3-pointer before taking the lead on Burke’s layup. The Beavers reclaimed it with consecutive layups from Orum and Pivec to lead 49-46 going into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers, who claimed a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last year before winning the conference tournament, host Stanford during the final weekend of the regular season. Sunday’s win guarantees Oregon State with a first-round bye for the Pac-12 tournament.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The only other time the Bruins lost two straight this season was against the Washington schools Jan. 6-8. … In addition to the loss at Oregon on Friday, UCLA also fell 80-77 at Cal on Feb. 3.

Oregon State: The Beavers had 12 turnovers in the first half. They average 14 per game, but they had 20 on Friday against USC. … The Beavers, who claimed a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last year before winning the conference tournament, host Stanford during the final weekend of the regular season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host No. 10 Washington on Friday. The Huskies were set to face No. 23 Arizona State on Sunday night.

Oregon State: The Beavers visit Colorado on Friday.