Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Riley Norris scored six of his 11 points in the fourth and final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, and Alabama finally put away No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 on Tuesday night, overcoming a career night by Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell.

Thornwell finished with career highs of 44 points and 21 rebounds. He made 25 free throws, surpassing LSU great “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s mark of 21 in a Southeastern Conference game. But it was not enough for South Carolina (19-5, 9-2).

Alabama (14-9, 7-4) had a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point edge with less than 5 minutes to go, watching the Gamecocks rally back to force the extra periods.

Avery Johnson Jr. and Ar’Mond Davis had career highs of 23 points and 19 points for Alabama, which beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since winning at No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73, on Feb. 21, 2004.

Sports News
