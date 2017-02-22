Sports Listen

North Dakota St avoids upset at Oral Roberts 82-80

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:25 pm < a min read
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Khy Kabellis had 18 points, Paul Miller had a double-double and North Dakota State held off Oral Roberts 82-80 on Wednesday night.

Miller had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Carlin Dupree had 15 points for the Bison (19-9, 11-4 Summit League), who moved a half-game in front of South Dakota with one game to go.

Oral Roberts battled back, after being down 48-36 at halftime, with a Jalen Bradley 3-point play and two free throws from Albert Owens with 1:33 left. But Dexter Werner came up with a big block and the Golden Eagles had to foul three times before Dupree made two free throws with 21.5 seconds to go.

Werner added two more free throws with 6.7 to go before ORU hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Miller’s jumper tied it at 72, Carlin had a pair of free throws, A.J. Jacobson scored and then Dupree had a standout assist to Kabellis for a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 with 2:19 left.

Owens had 23 points and Bradley 16 for Oral Roberts (8-22, 4-12).

Sports News
