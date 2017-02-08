Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Dakota State beats…

North Dakota State beats South Dakota State 82-65

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
Share

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A.J. Jacobson scored 26 points with 12 boards and North Dakota State snapped a two-game slide, beating South Dakota State 82-65 on Wednesday night.

It was Jacobson’s first double-double of the season for the Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit). He was 8 of 13 from the floor including three from distance. Khy Kabellis added 16 points and Paul Miller and Dexter Werner had 12 points apiece.

Jacobson sank a 3-pointer to give the Bison a 17-10 lead with 12:41 left in the first half and they never trailed after that, taking it to 41-32 at intermission.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

South Dakota State closed to 47-42 early in the second half then stalled, allowing the Bison to mount a 14-0 surge capped by a Kabellis 3 to stretch it to 61-45 with 12:18 left.

Advertisement

Mike Daum scored 26 points for the Jackrabbits (12-15, 5-7). The loss ends a three-game win streak for South Dakota State.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Dakota State beats…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended