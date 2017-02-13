Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Korea says sanctions…

North Korea says sanctions aim to hinder sports activities

By ERIC TALMADGE February 13, 2017 5:20 am < a min read
Share

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Olympic committee has lashed out against sanctions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs, claiming they are aimed at hurting the North’s efforts to compete in international sports events.

The statement Monday from Kang Ryong Gil, deputy secretary-general of North Korea’s National Olympic Committee, said sanctions that block the sale of such items as skis, snow groomers, yachts and even billiard tables are a “vicious ulterior political scheme” to prevent the country from having sports exchanges and achieving its goal of becoming a world sports power.

Such items are identified as luxury goods subject to the sanctions imposed by the United Nations because of North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Topics:
Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Korea says sanctions…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended