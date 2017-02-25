Sports Listen

North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games

By master
February 25, 2017
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event.

The North Korean pair, third after the short program, received 112.18 points in Saturday’s free skating for a total of 177.40 points. Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao of China were first with 223.88 points followed by compatriots Peng Cheng and Jin Yang with 197.06.

The Japanese government decided to allow North Korean athletes and officials to enter the country to participate in the Games despite Japan’s entry ban on North Korean citizens.

Tokyo will treat the athletes as an exception to its punitive measure taken as part of its sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear tests and rocket launches.

The Associated Press

