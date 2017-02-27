NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through Feb. 26, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. McCraken (17) C 1-1-0-0 344 1 2. Irish War Cry (10) C 1-1-0-0 309 2 3. Mastery (3) C 0-0-0-0 214 4 4. Classic Empire (2) C 1-0-0-1 206 3 5. El Areeb (1) C 2-2-0-0 203 5 6. Unique Bella (5) F 2-2-0-0 181 6 7. Gormley C 1-1-0-0 140 7 8. One Liner C 2-2-0-0 91 10 9. Girvin C 2-1-1-0 84 NR 10. Gunnevera C 1-0-1-0 69 NR

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Practical Joke 63, American Anthem 52, Royal Mo 50, Iliad 22, Mo Town 15, Farrell 10, Uncontested 9, Favorable Outcome 7, Lady Aurelia 4, Champagne Room 3, Petrov 3, Tapwrit 3, Klimt 2, Kasaqui 2, Untrapped 2, Battalion Runner 1, Conquest Mo Money 1.