Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 2:55 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through Feb. 26, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. McCraken (17) C 1-1-0-0 344 1
2. Irish War Cry (10) C 1-1-0-0 309 2
3. Mastery (3) C 0-0-0-0 214 4
4. Classic Empire (2) C 1-0-0-1 206 3
5. El Areeb (1) C 2-2-0-0 203 5
6. Unique Bella (5) F 2-2-0-0 181 6
7. Gormley C 1-1-0-0 140 7
8. One Liner C 2-2-0-0 91 10
9. Girvin C 2-1-1-0 84 NR
10. Gunnevera C 1-0-1-0 69 NR

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Practical Joke 63, American Anthem 52, Royal Mo 50, Iliad 22, Mo Town 15, Farrell 10, Uncontested 9, Favorable Outcome 7, Lady Aurelia 4, Champagne Room 3, Petrov 3, Tapwrit 3, Klimt 2, Kasaqui 2, Untrapped 2, Battalion Runner 1, Conquest Mo Money 1.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.