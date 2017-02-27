NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Feb. 26. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Arrogate (38) 4-C 1-1-0-0 380 1 2. Songbird 4-F 0-0-0-0 285 2 3. Gun Runner 4-C 1-1-0-0 263 3 4. Tepin 6-M 0-0-0-0 228 4 5. Shaman Ghost 5-H 1-0-1-0 200 5 6. Hoppertunity 6-H 1-1-0-0 139 6 7. Drefong 4-C 0-0-0-0 73 7 8. Neolithic 4-C 1-0-0-1 67 8 9. Lady Eli 5-F 0-0-0-0 61 9 10. Midnight Storm 6-H 1-1-0-0 56 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Vale Dori 41, Unique Bella 37, Sharp Azteca 31, Connect 27, Finest City 25, Keen Ice 24, McCraken 20, Stellar Wind 18, Unified 14, Miss Temple City 13, California Chrome 13, Irish War Cry 10, Dortmund 9, Mind Your Biscuits 7, Imperial Hint 7, Imperative 6, Stanford 6, Almanaar 5, Noble Bird 5, St. Joe Bay 4, Melatonin 4, Bolo 3, Mor Spirit 3, Ashleyluvssugar 3, Mastery 2, El Areeb 1.