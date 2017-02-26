Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 'O.J.' doc director dedicates…

‘O.J.’ doc director dedicates Oscar to Brown, Goldman

By LINDSEY BAHR
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 9:39 pm 1 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ezra Edelman’s nearly eight hour meditation on O.J. Simpson and the culture of race relations in the United States “O.J.: Made in America” emerged as the winner of an unusually strong and even thematically similar best documentary category. In his acceptance speech Sunday Edelman dedicated his award to the late Ron Goldman, Nicole Brown and their families.

“This is also for other victims, victims of police violence, police brutality,” Edelman said. “This is their story, as it is Ron and Nicole’s.”

Edelman accepted alongside producer Caroline Waterlow.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

“O.J.: Made in America” was up against three other films in the category that were explicitly about race, including Raoul Peck’s James Baldwin documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” and Ava DuVernay’s mass incarceration examination “The 13th.”

Advertisement

Others in competition were Roger Ross Williams’ autistic coming-of-age portrait “Life, Animated” and the European migrant account “Fire at Sea” by the Italian director Gianfranco Rosi.

The documentary category was an unusually diverse one behind the camera as well — four of this year’s five nominees were directed by black filmmakers.

Clocking in at 467 minutes, “O.J.: Made in America” is also the longest ever Oscar-winner. The previous longest was “War and Peace,” the foreign language winner from 1969, which was 431 minutes long.

Its length and format led some to wonder whether or not the documentary even qualifies as a film, or TV, where it aired in five parts on ESPN.

Edelman, in his speech, called it an “untraditional film” and thanked ESPN for allowing him and his team the canvas to tell the story.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 'O.J.' doc director dedicates…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.