Oakland beats No. 21 Green Bay women on Graves’ steal, layup

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Sha’Keya Graves stole an inbounds pass and scored with 2.2 seconds left, and Oakland beat No. 23 Green Bay 74-71 on Thursday night.

Graves ran baseline to baseline and was fouled making the layup, Green Bay’s desperation half-court shot fell short at the buzzer.

Jessica Lindstrom, who finished with 18 points, tied it on a putback for Green Bay at 71 with 10.3 seconds left. The Golden Grizzlies couldn’t get a shot off on its next possession, and after a couple of Green Bay timeouts and an intentional foul by Oakland, Green Bay had possession with seven seconds left before Graves forced the turnover.

Mehryn Kraker had 24 points to lead the Phoenix (19-3, 10-1 Horizon League), who had its 11-game win streak snapped.

Taylor Gleason scored 20 points and Graves finished with 10 for Oakland (6-5, 12-10).

Sports News
