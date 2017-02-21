Sports Listen

Sports News

Oilers-Lightning Sum

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:26 pm < a min read
Edmonton 0 1 0—1
Tampa Bay 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 12 (Kucherov), 4:26.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Palat 13 (Johnson, Kucherov), 0:16. 3, Edmonton, Pakarinen 1 (Klefbom, Larsson), 10:17.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 22 (Stralman, Johnson), 0:49. 5, Tampa Bay, Namestnikov 8 (Kucherov), 19:59.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-9-5_21. Tampa Bay 12-10-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Brossoit 1-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 16-12-3 (21-20).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, John Grandt.

Sports News
