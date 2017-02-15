Oilers overcome slow start, beat Coyotes 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a slow start to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who won for the second time in six games.

Josh Jooris and Martin Hanzal had the goals for the Coyotes, who won their previous two.

Arizona took the lead just past the midway point of the first period as Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s point shot through a crowd hit Jooris in front and trickled past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, who finished with 23 saves.

Edmonton came storming back to start the second, with two goals 31 seconds apart.

The Oilers tied it on the power play three minutes into the period as Milan Lucic sent a puck in front to Draisaitl and he showed persistence in batting in his own rebound on the backhand for his 21st of the season.

Before that goal had been announced, the Oilers got a workmanlike effort from Hendricks, who battled to shove the puck under Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue.

Just 11 seconds after that, however, it was tied up again. Hanzal beat Talbot on a long shot to the glove side for his fourth goal in three games.

Edmonton made it 3-2 on a two-man advantage midway through the second as Connor McDavid moved back into the NHL scoring lead, setting up a one-timer by Letestu.

The Oilers took a two-goal lead three minutes into the third when Anton Slepyshev sent Klefbom in all alone and the defenseman beat Domingue.

Four minutes later, Edmonton made it 5-2 when Maroon scored his career-high 20th while being hauled down to the ice in front of the Arizona net.

NOTES: Edmonton won the season series 3-1-1. … Oilers forward Iiro Pakarinen made his season debut after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game. Pakarinen replaced Benoit Pouliot, who was injured in practice on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Wrap up a three-game trip in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Oilers: Play their final home game of February on Thursday against Philadelphia.