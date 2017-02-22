Sports Listen

Oilers-Panthers Sums

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:38 pm < a min read
Edmonton 1 2 1—4
Florida 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Klefbom 11, 5:18. Penalties_Florida bench, served by Thornton (too many men on the ice), 1:35; Khaira, EDM, (boarding), 19:14; Gryba, EDM, (roughing), 19:14; Thornton, FLA, (roughing), 19:14.

Second Period_2, Florida, Barkov 15 (Ekblad, Jokinen), 0:21 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Kassian 5 (Letestu, Gryba), 10:26. 4, Florida, Sceviour 8 (Jokinen, Yandle), 15:53. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 13 (Eberle, Lucic), 18:59. 6, Florida, Marchessault 18 (Yandle), 19:56 (pp). Penalties_Hendricks, EDM, (holding), 19:04.

Third Period_7, Edmonton, Russell 1 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 12:02. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-17-5_35. Florida 10-11-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Florida 2 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 31-16-7 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Reimer 12-7-4 (35-31).

A_15,300 (17,040). T_2:35.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Lonnie Cameron.

