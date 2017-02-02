Oilers-Predators Sums

Edmonton 0 0 0—0 Nashville 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (interference), 6:39; Edmonton bench, served by Maroon (too many men on the ice), 8:13; Caggiula, EDM, (hooking), 13:02; Larsson, EDM, (holding), 17:54.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 13 (Johansen), 1:26. 2, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Arvidsson, Forsberg), 19:21. Penalties_Mcleod, NSH, (interference), 5:00; Maroon, EDM, Major (fighting), 7:12; Mcleod, NSH, Major (fighting), 7:12.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (slashing), 6:49.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 4-14-13_31. Nashville 9-14-4_27.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 26-14-7 (27 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 20-13-6 (31-31).

A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.