Ojeleye, No. 19 SMU rally for 76-66 win over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Semi Ojeleye had 18 of his 22 points in the second half and No. 19 SMU rallied to beat Houston 76-66 on Saturday.

Ojeleye also had nine rebounds, and the Mustangs have won ninth straight and 20 out of 21.

Ben Moore had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Sterling Brown had 16 points and Jarrey Foster added 10 points for SMU (24-4, 14-1 American), which shot 46 percent, including 56 percent in the second half.

SMU shot 79 percent from the free-throw line, including 19 of 23 in the second half.

Rob Gray Jr. had 23 points to lead Houston (18-8, 9-5), which ended a five-game winning streak. Damyean Dotson had 19 points, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 11 points for the Cougars, who shot 41 percent and hit 9 of 27 from behind the arc.

With the game tied at 51, Brown hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play by Brown with three minutes remaining.

Houston closed within 63-59 on Dotson’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left, but SMU went on an 8-3 spurt to the lead to 71-62 with 48 seconds left.

Houston opened up a 22-9 lead midway through the first half on Wes VanBeck’s 3-pointer. SMU answered with an 11-0 run to tie it at 26 on Ojeleye’s dunk with 1:13 left.

The Cougars scored the last four points of the half to take a 30-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs had to rally for a second straight game after also falling behind by double-digits Wednesday against Tulane before winning by five. SMU has to get more scoring from its bench, which only contributed eight points, all from Ben Emelogu. SMU outrebounded Houston 40-33 and had 32 points in the paint.

HOUSTON: The Cougars are still looking for a marquee win this season as they remain in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth. Houston has to find more scoring outside of Gray and Dotson. The Cougars also struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 5 of 11.

UP NEXT

SMU: Travels to Connecticut next Saturday before ending the regular season at home against Tulsa on March 2 and Memphis on March 4.

HOUSTON: Hosts Connecticut on Wednesday before going on the road to Memphis on Feb. 26 and No. 18 Cincinnati on March 2.