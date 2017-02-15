Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oliver scores 25 to…

Oliver scores 25 to help Nevada rebound at Air Force, 78-59

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Oliver scored 25 points with 15 rebounds and Nevada defeated Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Oliver was 9-for-12 shooting and went 5 for 5 at the line as the Wolf Pack rebounded from a Sunday loss to San Diego State and now trail Colorado State by a half-game in the Mountain West Conference.

D.J. Fenner scored 15 points for Nevada (20-6, 9-4) with three 3-pointers, Jordan Caroline and Marcus Marshall added 10 points each. Nevada was 26 of 50 from the floor (52 percent) and outrebounded Air Force 42-22.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Fenner hit a 3-pointer to break a 7-7 tie and the Wolf Pack took off from there to a 41-28 halftime lead.

Advertisement

Freshman Sid Tomes led the Falcons (10-16, 3-10) with 18 points and his four 3-pointers matched his season total before Wednesday.

Eric Musselman is just the second coach in Nevada history to record 20-win seasons in his each of first two years.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oliver scores 25 to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended