Oliver scores 25 to help Nevada rebound at Air Force, 78-59

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Oliver scored 25 points with 15 rebounds and Nevada defeated Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Oliver was 9-for-12 shooting and went 5 for 5 at the line as the Wolf Pack rebounded from a Sunday loss to San Diego State and now trail Colorado State by a half-game in the Mountain West Conference.

D.J. Fenner scored 15 points for Nevada (20-6, 9-4) with three 3-pointers, Jordan Caroline and Marcus Marshall added 10 points each. Nevada was 26 of 50 from the floor (52 percent) and outrebounded Air Force 42-22.

Fenner hit a 3-pointer to break a 7-7 tie and the Wolf Pack took off from there to a 41-28 halftime lead.

Freshman Sid Tomes led the Falcons (10-16, 3-10) with 18 points and his four 3-pointers matched his season total before Wednesday.

Eric Musselman is just the second coach in Nevada history to record 20-win seasons in his each of first two years.