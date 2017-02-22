Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oregon flyfishers want to…

Oregon flyfishers want to ban jetboats from portion of river

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 11:55 am < a min read
Share

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A fishing club in Oregon is asking officials to ban jet-powered boat engines from a portion of the upper Rogue River.

The Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2m88t7G ) that the Medford-based Rogue Flyfishers Association and riverside landowner Greg Layton have filed a petition with the Oregon State Marine Board to ban jetboats from a 24-mile stretch of the river.

It is an attempt to limit where Rogue Jet Boat Adventures owner Taylor Grimes can operate. The petitioners say traditional sports like drift boating, kayaking and fishing are threatened by Grimes’ operation.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Grimes says he runs up to four trips a day through the area during the summer. He says the upper Rogue is “a multiuse river” and that a jetboat ban would cater to one or two particular groups.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

Topics:
Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oregon flyfishers want to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.