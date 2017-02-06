Sports Listen

Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah

By BRADY McCOMBS February 6, 2017 6:05 pm < a min read
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City.

Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host three shows a year starting in November 2018. They are committed to do more three more shows in Utah.

The organization has hosted two shows a year in Utah every year since 1996, except for 2002 during the Winter Olympics. The shows bring Utah an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending.

In 2015, show organizers considered Las Vegas, Chicago and other cities before signing a new two-year contract to stay in Utah.

Darrell Denny, executive vice president of Emerald Expositions, says concerns from show attendees about the push by Utah’s political leaders to control federal lands was only one factor in a complicated decision.

Business News Sports News U.S. News
