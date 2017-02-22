Sports Listen

Pac-12 return for Matt Lubick is coach’s 4th job in 3 months

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Lubick has returned to the Pac-12 at Washington, the assistant coach’s fourth job in three months after brief stops at two other Power Five conference teams since the end of last season.

Washington coach Chris Petersen on Wednesday announced the addition of Lubick to his staff as wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Lubick spent the past four seasons at Oregon, serving as offensive coordinator last year before Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich was fired Nov. 29. Lubick then took a job as receivers coach at Ole Miss, but was there only two weeks before going to Baylor in early January.

His departure from Baylor came just a week after new Bears coach Matt Rhule announced titles for his assistants. Lubick was to be co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

Sports News
