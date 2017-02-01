Pacers-Magic, Box

George 3-14 1-1 8, Miles 6-7 0-0 16, T.Young 6-11 0-0 12, Turner 4-9 2-2 11, Teague 2-5 8-9 13, Robinson 5-5 2-2 14, Allen 1-2 4-4 6, Jefferson 4-7 2-2 10, Stuckey 2-6 4-6 8, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 23-26 98.
Fournier 3-8 4-4 12, Ibaka 6-16 6-6 20, Gordon 3-8 1-3 7, Vucevic 6-15 3-6 15, Payton 5-10 1-1 11, Green 2-7 2-2 6, Biyombo 1-3 0-2 2, Augustin 3-6 3-4 10, Watson 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-77 20-28 88.
|Indiana
|28
|28
|24
|18—98
|Orlando
|23
|24
|27
|14—88
3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-20 (Miles 4-5, Robinson 2-2, Teague 1-2, Turner 1-3, George 1-6, T.Young 0-2), Orlando 6-24 (Fournier 2-5, Ibaka 2-7, Watson 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Payton 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Green 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Fouled Out_Fournier. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (George, Jefferson, Robinson 7), Orlando 35 (Vucevic 15). Assists_Indiana 25 (Teague 9), Orlando 17 (Vucevic 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Orlando 22. Technicals_Orlando coach Frank Vogel. A_16,662 (18,846).
