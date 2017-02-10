Pacers-Wizards, Box

George 12-23 5-7 31, Miles 1-6 0-0 3, Allen 5-6 0-0 10, Turner 4-9 2-2 10, Teague 4-12 4-4 13, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Seraphin 8-10 0-0 16, Jefferson 3-6 0-0 6, Stuckey 4-10 2-2 10, Ellis 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 45-92 13-15 107.
Porter 3-7 1-1 8, Morris 11-18 1-2 26, Gortat 7-12 0-0 14, Wall 7-16 10-15 26, Beal 6-15 5-8 20, Oubre 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Mahinmi 0-2 0-0 0, Burke 3-9 0-0 7, Satoransky 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-88 20-30 112.
|Indiana
|27
|32
|22
|26—107
|Washington
|33
|26
|27
|26—112
3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-21 (George 2-6, Teague 1-3, Miles 1-5, Turner 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stuckey 0-2, Ellis 0-3), Washington 10-29 (Morris 3-6, Beal 3-10, Wall 2-5, Burke 1-2, Porter 1-4, Oubre 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Jefferson 8), Washington 46 (Gortat 16). Assists_Indiana 29 (Teague 9), Washington 29 (Wall 14). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Washington 13. A_19,503 (20,356).
