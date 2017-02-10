Sports Listen

Pacific snaps 7-game skid with 61-58 win over San Diego

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:07 am < a min read
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — T.J. Wallace scored 16 points and Pacific snapped a seven-game skid with a 61-58 win over San Diego on Thursday night.

Leading by 12 late in the game, Pacific (9-17, 3-10 West Coast Conference) had to hold off a San Diego rally that twice cut the gap to two in the final 44 seconds.

The first came when Nassir Barrino hit a free throw after being fouled on a steal to trim it to 58-56. Wallace stretched it back to four with a jumper at the other end and then San Diego’s Juwan Gray got a tip-in to shave it back to two, 60-58, with two seconds left. D.J. Ursery sealed it for Pacific at the free throw line.

Ray Bowles added 11 points for Pacific and Anthony Townes had 10.

Cameron Neubauer led San Diego (11-14, 4-9) with 18 points and Gray finished with 14.

Sports News
