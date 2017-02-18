Sports Listen

Panthers-Ducks Sum

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 12:47 am < a min read
Florida 0 3 1—4
Anaheim 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Cogliano 12 (Shaw), 2:45 (sh). 2, Florida, Sceviour 7 (Mackenzie, Thornton), 4:18. 3, Florida, Jagr 11, 6:58. 4, Florida, Ekblad 8 (Trocheck, Marchessault), 10:08 (pp).

Third Period_5, Florida, Mackenzie 5, 18:02 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-13-8_31. Anaheim 9-13-14_36.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 11-6-4 (36 shots-35 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 22-15-8 (30-27).

A_16,339 (17,174). T_2:28.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.

Sports News
