Panthers-Ducks Sum

|Florida
|0
|3
|1—4
|Anaheim
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Cogliano 12 (Shaw), 2:45 (sh). 2, Florida, Sceviour 7 (Mackenzie, Thornton), 4:18. 3, Florida, Jagr 11, 6:58. 4, Florida, Ekblad 8 (Trocheck, Marchessault), 10:08 (pp).
Third Period_5, Florida, Mackenzie 5, 18:02 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Florida 10-13-8_31. Anaheim 9-13-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Reimer 11-6-4 (36 shots-35 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 22-15-8 (30-27).
A_16,339 (17,174). T_2:28.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.