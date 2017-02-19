Sports Listen

Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings

By DAN GREENSPAN February 19, 2017 12:42 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 15 seconds into the third period, Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of eight. Florida is tied with Boston for third in the Atlantic Division and leads Toronto for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference by one point.

Tanner Pearson and Dwight King each scored and Peter Budaj made 22 saves for the Kings, who remain one point behind Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

