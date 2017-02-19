Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Panthers-Kings Sums

Panthers-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:46 am < a min read
Share
Florida 1 1 1—3
Los Angeles 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 4 (Trocheck, Barkov), 15:05. Penalties_Demers, FLA, (tripping), 8:43; Thornton, FLA, (interference), 17:30.

Second Period_2, Florida, Jokinen 9 (Petrovic, Smith), 1:14. 3, Los Angeles, King 8 (Lewis, Shore), 5:39. 4, Los Angeles, Pearson 19 (Carter, Ladue), 11:56. Penalties_Petrovic, FLA, (hooking), 9:04; Kopitar, LA, (holding), 13:58.

Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 14 (Ekblad, Jagr), 0:15. Penalties_Martinez, LA, (cross checking), 5:21.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Shots on Goal_Florida 7-5-13_25. Los Angeles 10-15-10_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 16-14-6 (35 shots-33 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 26-18-3 (25-22).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Panthers-Kings Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended