Panthers-Kings Sums

|Florida
|1
|1
|1—3
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 4 (Trocheck, Barkov), 15:05. Penalties_Demers, FLA, (tripping), 8:43; Thornton, FLA, (interference), 17:30.
Second Period_2, Florida, Jokinen 9 (Petrovic, Smith), 1:14. 3, Los Angeles, King 8 (Lewis, Shore), 5:39. 4, Los Angeles, Pearson 19 (Carter, Ladue), 11:56. Penalties_Petrovic, FLA, (hooking), 9:04; Kopitar, LA, (holding), 13:58.
Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 14 (Ekblad, Jagr), 0:15. Penalties_Martinez, LA, (cross checking), 5:21.
Shots on Goal_Florida 7-5-13_25. Los Angeles 10-15-10_35.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 16-14-6 (35 shots-33 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 26-18-3 (25-22).
A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:28.
Referees_Chris Lee, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.