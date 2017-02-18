Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and James Reimer made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.

Colton Sceviour had a goal, Aaron Ekblad scored on the power play and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal, giving the Panthers six wins in their last seven games. Florida now trails Toronto by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal and James Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks, who had picked up a point in 12 of their previous 14 home games.

Jagr gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a moment of his ageless brilliance. Jagr stole the puck from defenseman Josh Manson coming out from behind the Ducks’ net and calmly used a series of dekes before pocketing his 760th career goal.