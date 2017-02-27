Sports Listen

Panthers use franchise tag on DT Short; re-sign DE Horton

February 27, 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to defensive tackle Kawann Short and re-signed defensive end Wes Horton to a two-year contract.

Short would make an estimated $14.77 million if he signs the one-year tender.

A four-year NFL veteran, Short has 17 sacks in the past two seasons (2015-16), third-most among NFL defensive tackles. He had 11 sacks in 2015, most by a defensive tackle in team history.

A former second-round pick in 2013 out of Purdue, Short has started 32 games the last two seasons and 41 overall. He has 22 sacks, 88 quarterback pressures, six forced fumbles, five recoveries and 13 passes defensed.

Horton started 10 games last season and recorded 11 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

