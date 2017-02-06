Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Patriots return to New…

Patriots return to New England, receive warm welcome in cold

By JIMMY GOLEN February 6, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
Share

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots fans filled the parking lots outside the team’s stadium on Monday and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop in near-freezing temperatures hoping to buy Super Bowl championship gear.

The newly crowned NFL champions landed in Boston at around 5 p.m. and received a police escort for the 30-mile drive to their home stadium.

The pro shop at Gillette Stadium opened at 6 a.m., but fans began lining up outside in the middle of the night, just hours after the team’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

It was the fifth Super Bowl title for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady was the game’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Patriots return to New…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended