Patriots’ win gives them last pick in upcoming NFL draft

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will pick 31st and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will then choose last in the upcoming NFL draft.

The order was set after the Patriots beat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime Sunday.

Cleveland had the worst record in the league at 1-15 and will pick first in the opening round April 27 in Philadelphia. The second and third rounds are the next day, followed by the rest of the seven-round draft on April 29.

The Browns, San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville hold the first four choices.

Indianapolis and Minnesota each went 8-8 and tied in the strength of schedule ratings. Philadelphia acquired the Vikings’ pick in a trade, and will hold a coin flip with the Colts to see which team chooses 14th and who goes 15th.

Sports News
