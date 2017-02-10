Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penn beats Columbia for…

Penn beats Columbia for first league victory

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:39 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Jones scored a season-high 17 points and AJ Brodeur added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lift Penn over Columbia 70-62 on Friday night for the Quakers’ first Ivy League win this season.

Matt Howard added 13 points and eight rebounds for Penn (8-12, 1-6), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Penn went ahead for good on Brodeur’s 3-point play with 4:15 to go. Two Mike Smith free throws with 2:19 remaining got Columbia within 62-60 but a bucket by Brodeur then, in the final minute, six consecutive Penn free throws mixed in with a couple of blocks by Howard on Lions’ drives to the basket secured the win.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Luke Petrasek scored 18 points, Smith 15 and Nate Hickman 14 while Lukas Meisner collected 12 rebounds for the Lions (10-10, 4-3).

Advertisement

Penn outrebounded Columbia 48-31, including 19-10 on the offensive glass.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penn beats Columbia for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended