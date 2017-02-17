Penn wins 3rd straight, 96-72 over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Betley had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists and made 6 of 10 from 3-point range to help Penn beat Brown 96-72 on Friday night.

Jackson Donahue added 20 points with 6-of-11 3-point shooting for the Quakers (10-12, 3-6 Ivy), who cruised after a 25-point halftime lead to win their third straight. Steven Spieth led the Bears (11-14, 2-7) with 26 points.

Penn closed the first half with a 27-2 run and finished with a 43-23 edge on the glass.

Betley finished 9 of 14 from the field and Penn shot 34 of 59 overall and 14 of 29 from the arc. Devon Goodman had 14 points and six rebounds, Matt Howard scored 11 and AJ Brodeur had 10 points, nine boards, five assists and six blocks.

Spieth made 5 of 10 from 3-point range but the rest of the Bears made 7 of 22. Joshua Howard added 10 points.