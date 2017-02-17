Sports Listen

Penn wins 3rd straight, 96-72 over Brown

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 11:09 pm < a min read
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Betley had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists and made 6 of 10 from 3-point range to help Penn beat Brown 96-72 on Friday night.

Jackson Donahue added 20 points with 6-of-11 3-point shooting for the Quakers (10-12, 3-6 Ivy), who cruised after a 25-point halftime lead to win their third straight. Steven Spieth led the Bears (11-14, 2-7) with 26 points.

Penn closed the first half with a 27-2 run and finished with a 43-23 edge on the glass.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Betley finished 9 of 14 from the field and Penn shot 34 of 59 overall and 14 of 29 from the arc. Devon Goodman had 14 points and six rebounds, Matt Howard scored 11 and AJ Brodeur had 10 points, nine boards, five assists and six blocks.

Spieth made 5 of 10 from 3-point range but the rest of the Bears made 7 of 22. Joshua Howard added 10 points.

Sports News
