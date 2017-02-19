Penna, Quinn help Wake Forest women upset No. 15 NC State

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Milan Quinn had her 11th double-double of the season, Elisa Penna scored 21 points and Wake Forest beat No. 15 N.C. State 89-77 on Sunday for its first win over a ranked team since an 85-79 win over No. 22 Syracuse on March 5, 2015.

Amber Campbell added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Alex Sharp scored a career-high 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists before fouling out. Ariel Stephenson had 10 points for Wake Forest (15-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast), which snapped a three-game skid. The victory is Wake’s first over the Wolfpack since Jan. 6, 2013

Sharp hit a 3, Quinn made back-to-back layups and Penna added a 3-pointer as Wake Forest scored 10 in a row to make it 15-8 with three minutes left in the first quarter and the Demon Deacons led the rest of the way. They took a 37-32 lead into the break, and later, a 71-56 lead with six minutes to play after Quinn scored four points and Sharp hit a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run.

Miah Spencer had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-4). Chelsea Nelson had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Dominique Wilson also scored 18.

Wake Forest shot 51 percent from the field, including a season-high 61.5 percent (8 of 13) from 3-point range. N.C. State was 31-of-80 (39 percent) shooting and hit just 2 of 15 (13 percent) from behind the arc.