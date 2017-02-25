Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pierre-Louis, Manning help No.…

Pierre-Louis, Manning help No. 16 Sooner women top TCU 73-64

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 18 points, Maddie Manning had 15 and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated TCU 73-64 on Saturday night.

Pierre-Louis only played 14 minutes because of foul trouble and had 16 of her points in the second half. She finished 6 of 9 from the field and the foul line. Gabbi Ortiz added 13 points, seven rebounds and tied her career high with eight assists for the Sooners (22-7, 13-4 Big 12).

Oklahoma led 32-31 at the half and hit three of its 3-pointers in the third quarter and went 8 of 13 overall to outscore the Horned Frogs 24-15. Jada Butts had 10 of her 22 points in that quarter to keep TCU, which went 5 of 19, in the game.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

AJ Alix added 17 points for the Horned Frogs (12-16, 4-13), who shot 31 percent for the game, 5 of 23 from 3-point range. Oklahoma shot 52 percent in the second half but finished with 23 turnovers TCU turned into 27 points.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pierre-Louis, Manning help No.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.