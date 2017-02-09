Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pirates acquire reliever Pat…

Pirates acquire reliever Pat Light from Twins

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:30 pm < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. Light, a former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Fernando Abad.

To make room for Light, the Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Minnesota also said first baseman Byung Ho Park cleared waivers, assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester and will attend big league spring training as a non-roster player. The 30-year-old hit .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season after the Twins paid his South Korean club, the Nexen Heroes, $12.85 million for negotiating rights and signed a $12 million, four-year contract. There is $9.75 million remaining.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pirates acquire reliever Pat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended