Pistons-Bucks, Box

Morris 10-17 2-2 26, Leuer 6-9 2-2 15, Drummond 8-16 5-9 21, Jackson 3-7 2-2 9, Caldwell-Pope 2-10 2-2 7, Harris 3-11 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Baynes 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 34-78 14-19 89.
Beasley 10-13 3-3 23, Antetokounmpo 2-9 4-4 8, Snell 5-11 2-2 16, Maker 3-10 0-0 6, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Teletovic 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 12-15 1-1 25, Terry 2-3 0-0 6, Brogdon 2-6 3-3 7, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 4-7 3-3 11. Totals 40-79 16-16 102.
|Detroit
|19
|15
|27
|28—
|89
|Milwaukee
|23
|28
|26
|25—102
3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-21 (Morris 4-8, Leuer 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Harris 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Milwaukee 6-21 (Snell 4-8, Terry 2-3, Beasley 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Teletovic 0-3, Maker 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 12), Milwaukee 33 (Monroe 13). Assists_Detroit 17 (Jackson 9), Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Milwaukee 17. Technicals_Harris. A_13,397 (18,717).
