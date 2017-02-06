Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pistons pull away in…

Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

By NOAH TRISTER February 6, 2017 10:31 pm 2 min read
Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter. The Pistons went on to outscore Philadelphia 34-21 in the period and were never seriously challenged after that.

Detroit had seven players in double figures. Marcus Morris led the way with 19 points, and Reggie Jackson scored 14. Jon Leuer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aron Baynes had 12 each.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Jahlil Okafor scored 16 points for the 76ers, who have lost four straight.

Advertisement

Detroit outscored Philadelphia 31-19 in the second quarter, and Drummond already had 11 rebounds by halftime. The third quarter was just as bad for the 76ers. After a couple of 3-pointers by Caldwell-Pope, the Pistons led 67-52, and the lead eventually reached 26 after a 3 by Jackson. That shot put Detroit up 82-56, and it came after the Detroit point guard left Philadelphia’s T.J. McConnell on the ground with a crossover dribble.

The Pistons took over sole possession of the eighth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, breaking a tie with idle Charlotte.

RELIEF

Drummond picked up his second foul with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter, but Baynes filled in well and finished the half with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. Drummond ended up playing only 25:45.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia went 5 of 28 from 3-point range. Nik Stauskas and Ersan Ilyasova each went 0 for 5.

Pistons: G Reggie Bullock (illness) missed the game. … Detroit recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from its Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League. … The Pistons improved to 15-10 at home.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the final scheduled visit to The Palace by the Lakers.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pistons pull away in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended