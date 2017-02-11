Pitt drops Syracuse 80-75 to end Orange’s 5-game win streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 22 points, Michael Young added 21 points and nine rebounds while Jamel Artis scored 16 points to go with 10 assists as Pittsburgh held off Syracuse 80-75 on Saturday.

The Panthers (14-11, 3-9 ACC) avenged an 11-point loss to the Orange last month by relying heavily on Young inside and Johnson outside against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Pitt outrebounded the Orange 41-25 and answered every time Syracuse made a push late.

Johnson connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including one with 2:50 remaining that gave the Panthers a 10-point lead. Syracuse (16-10, 8-5) had the ball down four with less than a minute to go but Tyler Lydon committed Syracuse’s 10th and final turnover as the Orange saw their five-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt.

Andrew White and John Gillon led Syracuse with 20 points each. Lydon scored just eight points, all in the second half. The Orange never led after the Panthers put together a first-half run to take a 35-28 lead at the break.

Syracuse came in as one of the hottest teams in the ACC, ripping off five straight to revive their postseason hopes, including a buzzer-beating victory at Clemson. The Orange had little trouble with the Panthers in the first meeting on Jan. 7, a 77-66 victory that was never really in doubt after Syracuse took a 28-point first-half lead.

The loss marked the start of an ugly eight-game losing streak for Pitt that didn’t end until Wednesday night at Boston College.

First-year Pitt coach Kevin Stallings stressed his team could still be competitive when it played smart basketball, and the Panthers responded by playing solid defense and finding resolve in the second half when Syracuse tried to rally.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange resurrected their season during their five-game run that included upsets over a pair of Top 10 teams in Virginia and Florida State. They’ll likely need a little more magic down the stretch to assure themselves of an NCAA Tournament berth after failing to find an answer for Young or Johnson. Syracuse won’t lack for opportunities. The Orange play Duke once and Louisville twice the rest of the way.

Pitt: Young spent a significant portion of the season out on the perimeter, an approach that showed off his improved range but also left the Panthers without any legitimate post presence. The senior is now back where he once belonged and results have followed. Young played without a protective mask for the first time in nearly a month and made 7 of 13 shots while taking just one 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Begins difficult closing stretch when No. 4 Louisville visits on Monday.

Pitt: Welcomes Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The teams have split their four meetings since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013.