Pitt hires former FAU coach Partridge to run defensive line

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Partridge is back with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Coach Pat Narduzzi hired Partridge on Tuesday to serve as the team’s defensive line coach. Partridge replaces Tom Sims, who left the program earlier this month.

Partridge served as head coach at Florida Atlantic from 2014-16, going 9-27 during his time with the Owls. He spent four years as the defensive line coach and one as the linebackers coach during his first tenure with Pitt, from 2003-07. Partridge’s previous assistant coaching stops include Arkansas (2013) and Wisconsin (2008-12).

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Narduzzi called Partridge’s familiarity with Pitt “a major asset.” The Panthers are retooling the defensive line after losing Ejuan Price to graduation. Pitt went 8-5 last season.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

