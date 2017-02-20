Portland cruises to 96-58 win over NAIA Walla Walla

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Taylor and Jazz Johnson scored 13 points apiece and Portland cruised to a 96-58 win over NAIA Walla Walla on Monday night.

D’Marques Tyson and Xavier Hallinan each scored 12 points and Philipp Hartwich added eight with 12 rebounds for Portland (10-19), which snapped a 14-game skid.

A jumper by Ethan Osias gave Walla Walla a 5-4 lead before a dunk by Hartwich gave the Pilots the lead for good and sparked a 24-7 run over the next nine minutes. Portland led 56-31 at the break and scored the first 14 points of the second half to open a 39-point lead with 13:45 to play. A layup by Chier Maker with 7:30 remaining capped an 8-0 spurt and gave the Pilots their biggest lead, 81-40.

Zayne Browning had 11 points and Andrew Nye scored 10 for Walla Walla. The Wolves shot just 33 percent from the field while Portland hit 38 of 73 (52 percent) from the field.