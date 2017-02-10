Portland State rallies to snap four-game losing streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deontae North and Zach Gengler scored 14 points apiece and Portland State rallied to beat Idaho State 74-69 on Thursday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
De’Sean Parsons and Bryce Canda added 12 points each for the Vikings (12-10, 5-6 Big Sky), who were coming off a 130-124 triple-overtime loss to Eastern Washington.
A 3-pointer by Balint Mocsan gave the Bengals (6-18, 3-8) a 54-44 lead with seven minutes remaining but the Vikings went on a 19-3 run to lead 63-57 with under two minutes left. The Bengals got within 70-69 with 10 seconds left after 3-pointers by Brandon Boyd and Ethan Telfair. But Canda made two free throws, and Telfair, after missing a free throw, tried to miss the second but was called for a lane violation. Calaen Robinson added two Vikings free throws for the final score.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Geno Luzcando led Idaho State with 18 points with Telfair adding 15.