Preston the puli off to quick start at Westminster dog show

By BEN WALKER February 13, 2017 3:28 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Big favorite Preston the puli has gotten off to a quick start at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Already the winner of 95 best in show titles, 5-year-old Preston is aiming to become America’s top dog.

Preston needed only 2 minutes in the ring to win the breed competition Monday. Then again, he was only puli (POOL’-ee) among the nearly 2,800 dogs entered in the 141st Westminster event.

Preston is a mop top, known for his thickly corded black coat that takes up to five hours to dry. He’ll be in the herding final Monday night at Madison Square Garden, along with the hound, toy and nonsporting groups.

The top of the sporting, working and terriers will be chosen Tuesday night, followed immediately by best in show.

Lucy the borzoi, who finished second overall last year, won best of breed this time.

The real crowd pleaser was a 7-year-old girl who valiantly galloped around the ring with a borzoi so big she could’ve ridden him.

