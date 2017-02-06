Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Feb. 5
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372
2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $32,316
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $29,940
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $24,049
5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $14,363
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $13,696
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $12,040
8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $9,947
10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671
11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $7,587
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $7,338
13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $6,539
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,351
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $25,004
3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446
4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $19,102
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $17,755
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $17,721
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $15,786
8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $12,905
9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720
10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $10,984
11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho $10,723
12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $10,400
13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200
14. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226
15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $9,122
16. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $9,086
17. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $8,654
18. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $8,456
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $8,248
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $7,939
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $28,028
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $25,304
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $21,525
5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $15,305
6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $14,593
7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $14,434
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $13,536
9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $12,163
10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $11,627
11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $11,209
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $11,151
13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,868
14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $8,382
15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336
16. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230
17. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041
18. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016
19. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $7,870
20. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $7,587
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965
2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $21,774
3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $16,519
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $14,686
6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $14,341
7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $12,264
8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $11,565
9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $10,791
11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $10,102
12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $10,078
13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,879
14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas $9,687
15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $9,331
16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $9,121
17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $9,009
18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925
19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $8,825
20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $8,711
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $21,965
3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $18,646
4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $16,606
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $14,686
6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $14,683
7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $13,575
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $12,733
9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $11,787
10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $11,565
11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $10,727
12. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $10,658
13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $10,646
14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275
15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $9,966
16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,879
17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $9,530
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $8,711
19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. $8,693
20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $31,078
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $29,276
4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $15,576
5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $15,274
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $14,238
7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $13,987
8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $13,253
9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $12,647
10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $12,574
11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,187
12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859
13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $9,801
14. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. $9,745
15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $9,555
16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. $9,550
17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644
18. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101
19. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935
20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $22,564
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $22,054
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $19,175
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $16,675
6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $16,211
7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $13,100
9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $13,063
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $12,551
11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $12,518
12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas $11,431
13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $11,341
14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $10,954
15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $10,513
16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $10,462
17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845
18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742
19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $9,689
20. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. $8,792
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267
1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,636
3. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $26,900
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $25,262
5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $22,040
6. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $21,570
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $21,510
8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $14,663
9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,717
10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $13,473
11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $13,198
12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,840
13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,282
14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,254
15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $11,998
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $11,878
17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $11,806
18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $11,695
19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas $11,642
20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $49,871
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $21,908
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $21,262
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $19,133
5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $18,625
6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $15,832
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $15,723
8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $15,321
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $15,029
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930
11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $13,744
12. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas $12,545
13. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,779
14. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $10,889
15. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
16. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $10,109
17. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $9,856
18. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $9,789
19. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614
20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467