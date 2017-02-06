Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pro Rodeo Leaders

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:58 pm 4 min read
Share
Through Feb. 5
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $32,316

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $29,940

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $24,049

Advertisement

5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $14,363

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $13,696

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $12,040

8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $9,947

10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671

11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $7,587

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $7,338

13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $6,539

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,351

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $25,004

3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $19,102

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $17,755

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $17,721

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $15,786

8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $12,905

9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720

10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $10,984

11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho $10,723

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $10,400

13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200

14. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226

15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $9,122

16. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $9,086

17. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $8,654

18. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $8,456

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $8,248

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $7,939

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $28,028

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $25,304

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $21,525

5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $15,305

6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $14,593

7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $14,434

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $13,536

9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $12,163

10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $11,627

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $11,209

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $11,151

13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,868

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $8,382

15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336

16. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230

17. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041

18. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016

19. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $7,870

20. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $7,587

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $21,774

3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $16,519

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $14,686

6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $14,341

7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $12,264

8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $11,565

9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $10,791

11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $10,102

12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $10,078

13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,879

14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas $9,687

15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $9,331

16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $9,121

17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $9,009

18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925

19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $8,825

20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $8,711

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $21,965

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $18,646

4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $16,606

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $14,686

6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $14,683

7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $13,575

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $12,733

9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $11,787

10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $11,565

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $10,727

12. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $10,658

13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $10,646

14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275

15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $9,966

16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,879

17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $9,530

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $8,711

19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. $8,693

20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $31,078

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $29,276

4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $15,576

5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $15,274

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $14,238

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $13,987

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $13,253

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $12,647

10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $12,574

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,187

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859

13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $9,801

14. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. $9,745

15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $9,555

16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. $9,550

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644

18. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101

19. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935

20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $22,564

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $22,054

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $19,175

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $16,675

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $16,211

7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $13,100

9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $13,063

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $12,551

11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $12,518

12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas $11,431

13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $11,341

14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $10,954

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $10,513

16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $10,462

17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845

18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742

19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $9,689

20. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. $8,792

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267

Bull Riding

1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,636

3. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $26,900

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $25,262

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $22,040

6. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $21,570

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $21,510

8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $14,663

9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,717

10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $13,473

11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $13,198

12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,840

13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,282

14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,254

15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $11,998

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $11,878

17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $11,806

18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $11,695

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas $11,642

20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $49,871

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $19,133

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $15,723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $13,744

12. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas $12,545

13. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,779

14. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $10,889

15. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

16. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $10,109

17. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $9,856

18. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $9,789

19. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614

20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pro Rodeo Leaders
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended