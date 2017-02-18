Sports Listen

Prudhomme leads Southern U past Alabama A&M, 77-64

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 8:35 pm < a min read
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 20 points and sparked Southern University to a 77-64 win over Alabama A&M Saturday.

The loss was the 10th straight for Alabama A&M, a streak that includes a 53-52 loss at home to Southern U. The Jaguars maintained their hold on third place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, one game ahead of Jackson State going into Saturday’s game with four games remaining in the regular season.

Prudhomme was 7 of 18 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Chris Thomas added 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. The Jaguars as a team shot 17-for-17 from the free throw line and hit 27 of 58 from the field (46.6 percent).

Quinterian McConico hit 10 of 12 from the field and paced Alabama A&M with 20 points and seven rebounds. De’Ederick Petty added 15 points.

Sports News
